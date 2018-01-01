Small town business drives to give Amarillo homeless a special meal

Bubba Jax Custom BBQ Pits is a small town business in Dalhart, but its owners wanted to give back to those in need right here.

Over 250 people in need lined up for barbecue downtown this afternoon.

Bubba Jax Custom BBQ partnered with the Christ Church Camp of New Beginnings to serve pork sandwiches to the hungry.

The business says there isn't much of a homeless issue in Dalhart, but they wanted to give back, so they came to the city.

"I think it's everybody's duty to help the less fortunate," Randy White, from Bubba Jax Custom BBQ. "That's laid upon our hearts by God, to get out there and help those people, and we're just trying to do our part."

Formerly homeless himself, Kip Billups from Christ Church Camp of New Beginnings says he is very grateful for the donation.

"This absolutely means the world to someone who might not have had a hot meal and the ability to get good fresh food like this," said Billups. "It's just as important to get a connection, to be treated like a human being, just a regular citizen."

This is the fourth meal in two years Bubba Jax has put on, and they say they will continue to help the homeless in the future.

