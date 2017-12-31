Noon Year's Eve gives families a safe alternative for celebrating the new year

The Don Harrington Discovery Center opened its doors this morning to families and kids of all ages.

Their Noon Year's Eve event aimed to give families an alternative to going out late at night to celebrate the new year.

Those who attended like Jaclyn Thurman's family experienced fun, engaging exhibits and a countdown to noon.

"Well I've always wanted to come and I just haven't ever made it," said Thurman. "It's a great place to come with having kids of different ages, they can both have fun. It's a safe environment, so they can have a blast."



Kids enjoyed the many science activities the Discovery Center has to offer and made noise makers and party hats to ring in the new year.

Not to mention the dropping of 2,000 balloons when the clock struck noon.

The Discovery Center's Director of Visitor Experience Mandi Ried said activities like the Lego exhibit are not only giving families a chance to build cars, but also build bonds and spend time together going into the new year.

"We've got the Lego exhibition that's back here it's actually only here for another week or so and then it's gone, so it's like one last hurrah to come and see that exhibit," said Ried. "But also this event's been going on about ten years and we do it every year and we always get such a great response cause people just love having a place to take their kids to celebrate and not have to stay up until midnight."

Some families who are Discovery Center members come to enjoy the activities year round.

"They wanted to get out and have some fun it's kind of been really cold lately over Christmas," said Jessica Pershall. "But we love coming to the Discovery Center and we just made use of one of the great events they offer here."

"We moved here just recently and so we've only been here twice and so this was our first New Year's event with the kids," said Shannon Ishrat. "We have a strict bedtime with the kids. They're in bed by 8 o'clock, no later, and so the Noon New Year's was just kind of a fun activity that they can participate in at their perfect time of day."

The Discovery Center expected to host more than 800 people today for Noon Year's Eve.

They attribute the event's popularity to the fact that it provides a way for every member of your family, including your little ones, to be a part of celebrating the new year.

