As we begin a new year, we have a look at some new area lane closures that might cause drivers a delay.

TxDOT asks that you watch for crews clearing shrubs and trees around the downtown interchange of I-27 and I-40.

Various lanes and exits will be closed at times in that area as well so crews can also begin crack sealing.

Then on I-40, various lanes of the westbound frontage roads will be closed from Helium Road to the Oldham County Line for placement of new pavement markings.

Ongoing Projects:

State Loop 335 (Hollywood)

From Washington Street to I-27, the frontage road speed limit is 45 mph. The main lanes speed limit is 60 mph from Western Street to the east; there are locations with a posted 45 mph work zone speed limit.

All side streets are now open to the one-way frontage roads; Bell Street is now a fully-functional signalized intersection.

Frontage road traffic on SL 335 must stop for north/south traffic on Western and Georgia streets.

Work continues on and along the shoulders from Washington Street to I-27.

I-27 & 26th Avenue Bridge

I-27 southbound is reduced to two lanes from 26th Avenue to 34th Avenue.

The I-27 southbound frontage road is reduced to one lane from 26th Avenue to 34th Avenue.

The shoulder is closed on I-27 southbound from the 26th Avenue exit ramp to the 26th Avenue bridge so crews can work on the retaining wall.

The direct connector bridge from I-40 eastbound to I-27 southbound is closed.

I-40 Bridge Replacement & Soncy Enhancements (Soncy/SL 335)

SL 335 may have lane closures from Westgate Pkwy to BI-40 to work on concrete medians, reducing traffic to one lane both north- and southbound.

Interstate traffic traveling westbound is shifted to the south with one lane over the Soncy bridge.

Bell Street Bridge Replacement (at Interstate 40)

The eastbound frontage road is reduced to one lane through the Bell Street intersection.

I-40 is reduced to two lanes in each direction until the completion of the project.

I-40 Bridge Replacement (Ross/Arthur)

The outside right lanes of I-40 eastbound are closed.

The eastbound I-40 exit for Quarter Horse/Nelson Street is closed. Motorists should use the exit at Ross Street or Grand Street.

The left lane of the eastbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

The outside right lanes on I-40 westbound are closed.

The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Ross/Arthur is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic down to Arthur Street onto the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the I-40 westbound Grand Street on-ramp for to enter I-40 westbound.

The on-ramp at westbound I-40 and Quarter Horse Drive is closed. Use the detour directing westbound frontage road traffic under I-40 at Nelson Street to the eastbound frontage road over to the Grand Street turnaround. Use the westbound I-40 Grand Street on-ramp to enter I-40 westbound.

The left lane of the westbound I-40 frontage road is closed.

The right lanes of Arthur Street at I-40 are closed in both directions.

TxDOT asks drivers to slow down in works zones.

Officials said all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.



Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.