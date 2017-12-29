Clovis child abuse suspect in custody

A man wanted for child abuse in Clovis is now in custody.

Clovis police say Jackie Lee Cubit was taken into custody in Detroit, Michigan by U.S. Marshals on Thursday.

Cubit's arrest warrant was issued after a domestic violence situation back in November.

November 17, Clovis police found a 27-year-old woman and her 11-month-old daughter who had been injured.

The infant was bleeding profusely after police say Jackie Lee Cubit Jr., had thrown a glass jar encasing a candle at the mother and child.

Cubit is now awaiting extradition.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.