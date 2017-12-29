Clovis child abuse suspect in custody

Residents of the Oliver-Eakle neighborhood are asking the city of Amarillo for bike lanes on two major streets.
A man wanted for child abuse in Clovis is now in custody. Clovis police say Jackie Lee Cubit was taken into custody in Detroit, Michigan by U.S. Marshals.
Amarillo fire crews have extinguished a car fire at the Baymont Inn at 3411 I-40 West. Amarillo police report one person was found dead next to a building at the scene.
Police are seeking two suspects seen breaking into Tri's Marketplace in the 3500 block of NE 24th Ave.
As you continue to spend more time with your loved ones during this holiday season, doctors want to make sure you're doing everything you can for you and your little ones to make sure you don't get the flu.
