Amarillo fire crews extinguish car fire at 3411 I-40 West

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

Amarillo fire crews have extinguished a car fire at the Baymont Inn at 3411 I-40 West.

Amarillo police report one person was found dead next to a building at the scene. 

The death was connected to the fire.

Officers are not seeking additional suspects in this case.

Investigators are working to notify next of kin.

