Police seek suspects in Tri's Marketplace burglary

Police are seeking two suspects seen breaking into Tri's Marketplace in the 3500 block of NE 24th Ave. on Sunday, December 24th.

They caused damage to the business and took property with them.

If you know who these suspects are contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org

If your anonymous tip leads to their identification and arrest or the recovery of the stolen property you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

