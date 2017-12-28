Texas officials warn drivers to drive sober

Law enforcement is reminding Texans who get behind the wheel this holiday weekend to remain sober and are expanding their efforts throughout the area to ensure everyone's safety.

According to a new report out of Houston, drunk driving is a significantly bigger issue in Texas during this weekend; more so than any other time of the year.

Local statistics back that up.

Locally, TXDot reports 37 crashes related to alcohol while ringing in 2017.

Statewide DPS made over 400 arrests and will have troopers out in full force this weekend.

"If you know you're going to be consuming alcohol, and you leave your house driving your vehicle to that party, location or wherever you're going to be, you've already made one bad decision," said DPS Sgt. Cindy Barkley. "So please plan your trip ahead designate a sober driver."

That safety is a concern, even for those who plan on celebrating New Year's without the champagne.

"Drinking and driving can impair your responsibility of how well you can see cars, your depth perception," said Abby Hartman, an Amarillo resident. "You just can't tell exactly where things are and it's a lot easier to crash.

"It's scary because you don't even know if they're paying attention, if they can even see you," said Kanyon Bural, who said he's felt the effects of someone driving drunk on News Year's first hand while riding his bike last year.

"I got hit and got right back up and said, 'wow.' It was kind of a rush, but at the same time it kind of put me in shock," said Bural. "I didn't think it could happen. He stopped and I could tell he was slurring his words but he never got out of the car though and just drove off."

If you do plan on drinking, there are plenty of responsible options to ensure everyone's safety.

"Don't get behind the wheel if you've consumed alcohol. Call Uber or a taxi or a family member or friend that you know has not been drinking so you can get home safely," said Sgt. Barkley.

Besides local taxi companies and apps like Uber or Lyft, AAA is offering Texas residents a free ride and tow home.

The program runs from 6 in the evening on New Years Eve to 6 in the morning on New Year's Day.

For information on the program, click here.

