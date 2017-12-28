Record breaking drought could affect agriculture

We are in a recording breaking drought and it won't be ending anytime soon with affects potentially hitting the Panhandle.

It’s been a record breaking 76 days of no measurable perception in Amarillo.

The National Weather Service predicts the drought will spread into the northern counties of the Panhandle and persist for several months.

"Unfortunately the outlook isn't looking great for us," said our own meteorologist Samantha Thomas. "Looking at the one month outlook for January it looks like we expect to see below average precipitation. You look at the 3 month out look and it's the same. We'll see below rainfall totals for at least the next several months."

The drought will mostly affect local agriculture.

"If we don't have additional moisture between now and early Spring then that's going to eliminate some of the added growth potential we could have for our wheat crop," said J.D. Ragland, Texas A& M AgriLife Extension

70% of the wheat grown in the Panhandle is used for stocker cattle grazing. The cattle are expected to gain 300-400 pounds from now until March.

The less wheat there is, the less weight they’ll gain.

This could created a domino effect of profit loss in the cattle industry. More importantly, if there is less wheat, the price of grain could rise.

"Everything revolves around supply and demand," Ragland said. "When there's not much supply, there's a huge demand. And usually that dictates an increase in price level."

Farmers and producers will be watching the weather in hopes rain will come.

