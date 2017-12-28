The flu virus is on the rise in Texas

As you continue to spend more time with your loved ones during this holiday season, doctors want to make sure you're doing everything you can for you and your little ones to make sure you don't get the flu.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu cases are currently on the rise across Texas.

"The last two or three weeks at least, we've been having cases here and there. We'll have a couple days without any and then we'll have, you know, five or six. One of the doctors had eight cases on Tuesday, they've been about 50/50 Flu A and Flu B," said Pediatrician Mariada George.

George says along with making sure you and your little ones are vaccinated, simple preventive measures can actually go a LONG way.

"Basic health rules. Wash your hands, don't share drinks with people. If you cough, cover your mouth. If you sneeze, wash your hands afterward. Don't go touching everything. I know it's really difficult for the little people. Children kind of lick everything and put their hands everywhere so there's not a lot you can do there, just do your best," said George.

And, the cold weather we're experiencing actually isn't to blame for the increase of flu cases.

"It's actually not true. You can not get ill from cold. You get ill because people go inside because it's cold so they are all inside," said George.

If you or your child begins to experience flu-like symptoms you are recommend to visit your doctor as soon as possible.

