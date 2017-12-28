Home invasion robbery arrests, additional charges filed - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Home invasion robbery arrests, additional charges filed

Michael Anthony Martinez (Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office) Michael Anthony Martinez (Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office)
Isaac Fernando Cardoza (Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office) Isaac Fernando Cardoza (Source: Potter County Sheriff's Office)

Amarillo Police have made two arrests in connection to a Tuesday evening home invasion robbery in the 1300 block of Montclair Drive. An elderly woman at the home fended off two suspects, one of them armed, during the robbery. 

Wednesday afternoon officers were sent to the Mr. Payroll at 1400 Amarillo Blvd. East on a forgery. A man had tried to cash a check that was taken in the robbery. Officers were able to identify the suspect in the forgery. 

Around 3:10 p.m., an officer stopped a pickup for a traffic violation near 16th and S. Arthur.  A passenger, Michael Anthony Martinez, 37, was the man officers were seeking in connection with the forgery. 

Martinez was arrested for not wearing a seat belt and forgery. He booked into the Potter County Detention Center. On Friday, Dec. 29, he was also charged with burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony.

Wednesday evening around 9:00 p.m., an officer located the white four-door 2012 Chevrolet identified as the home invasion suspect vehicle, at 5th and S. Kentucky. The driver, Isaac Fernando Cardoza, 21, was arrested. Stolen property including the laptop taken in this robbery was found in the vehicle.  

Cardoza was booked into the Potter County Detention Center for burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony other than theft (assault). 

The case is still under investigation including reviewing other reported attempts to cash checks taken in this crime.   

