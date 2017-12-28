Amarillo Police have made two arrests connected to home invasion robbery

Law enforcement is reminding Texans who get behind the wheel this holiday weekend to remain sober and are expanding their efforts throughout the area to ensure everyone's safety.
As you continue to spend more time with your loved ones during this holiday season, doctors want to make sure you're doing everything you can for you and your little ones to make sure you don't get the flu.
We are in a recording breaking drought and it won't be ending anytime soon with affects potentially hitting the Panhandle.
Amarillo Police have made two arrests in connection to a Tuesday evening home invasion robbery.
Update: The vehicle in a Christmas Eve burglary was located and recovered by Amarillo police. The two suspects involved in the burglary were also identified. The case remains under investigation with charges pending.
