Protecting freezing pipes in the freezing cold

The Panhandle hasn't been above freezing since around 8 PM on Christmas Eve, presenting problems with pipes that can be avoided.
According to The Parents and the High Cost of Child Care: 2017 report, in Texas, 36% of a single parent's income is used towards childcare.
Amarillo continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state at 2.6 percent.
Police are seeking two suspects involved in a Tuesday evening home invasion robbery.
On Christmas Eve, a number of items were taken from a business in the 4400 block of Canyon Drive. If you recognize the vehicle or the suspects call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
