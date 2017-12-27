Protecting freezing pipes in the freezing cold

The Panhandle hasn't been above freezing since around 8 PM on Christmas Eve, presenting problems with pipes that can be avoided.

"For pipe effects, sometimes it's not how cold we get, but how long we stay below freezing," said our own Doppler Dave.

With almost 60 straight hours of cold under our belt, protecting pipes from the frigid temperatures should be a priority.

"What you can do is open your cabinet doors to allow the heat to get in there and also let it drip a little bit so the water continues to move," said Frank Willburn, manager at Frank's Plumbing.

Circulation is also crucial for the Amarillo Fire Department in this cold.

"We carry water in these trucks, there's a lot of pipe works in these trucks," said Capt. Larry Davis of the Amarillo Fire Department. "Our drivers are trained to engage the fire pumps and start circulating the water through the trucks. If they don't, we can really damage the pipe works and the pipes can freeze and bust."

"If we stay out too long though, there's certain pipes on the truck that are inevitably going to freeze," said David Dunn, a firefighter who has been driving an AFD firetruck for about 25 years. "So we try to get back into a warm environment to make sure things thaw so we can respond to the next call."

But if firefighters are out for an extended period of time, the AFD is ready.

"We could actually open up some of the valves and just barely leak water by, so that every pipe is draining a little bit of water," said Dunn. "The problem with that sometimes we get ice around our truck so we have very slippery conditions working around our equipment, our apparatus."

Location of the pipes play a role in their likelihood to freeze.

"My kitchen, which is on an outside wall, did freeze it. I opened my outside walls and within a couple hours they thawed out," said Willburn. "A blow dryer is probably not too bad because it is just heat. It's whenever people take candles or tortures or anything else with an open flame that's when problems can arise."

If your pipes do get frosty, patience is key. Let them thaw, so you can see any potential leaks or breaks, before you phone a plumber.

