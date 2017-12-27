Amarillo has one of the lowest unemployment rates in Texas

Amarillo continues to have one of the lowest unemployment rates in the state at 2.6 percent. Out of the 132,000 people considered a part of the work force, only 3,000 say they are without a job.

So what makes the cities workforce so successful? Diverse industry.

"You have multiple avenues, multiple industries that employ a lot of people," Marin Rivas, Workforce Development Director said. "If your willing and interested to go to work, you should have no problem finding a job."

Diverse industries in agricultural, manufacturing, warehousing and cattle provided lots of job opportunities. Trade, utilities and transportation are the greatest industries due to the prime location of Amarillo - being close to I-40.

Other factors that contribute to high employment are workforce agencies that help find people jobs, the retirement of the baby boomers providing more space for the younger generation, and the growth of the city.

"I think with the increased economic growth that we're seeing and all the hard work from the economic corporations throughout the Panhandle," Rivas said. "We're going to see a strong strong economy and there for low unemployment rate."



