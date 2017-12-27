Cost of childcare being compared to cost of college tuition

According to The Parents and the High Cost of Child Care: 2017 report, in Texas, 36% of a single parent's income is used towards childcare.

"Just money wise, it's a lot. It's a lot of money," said parent Melissa Cortez.

A lot of money, mom and daycare teacher, Melissa Cortez, doesn't have to go to towards her son's childcare costs.

"To be honest, he probably wouldn't be able to go to preschool. He would have to wait to go to kindergarten like everyone else," said Cortez.

Unfortunately, she isn't the only parent here in Amarillo struggling to afford childcare.

"If you look at the statistics through Amarillo I.S.D., 60% to 65% of school children qualify for free or reduced lunch and it could be even more. We see about 60% to 70% of the children that come into our centers have some type of assistance," said Executive Director of Children's Learning Centers Steve Burton.

The Children's Learning Centers and The Opportunity Schools are two of the few resources available to low-income parents in Amarillo. Workforce Solutions also provides assistance. However, with limited state-funding, there is currently a waiting list.

"The problem I think is, there's just not enough spaces for one. And then there's the funding. I mean when they have to implement a waiting list because there's so many families on already. If they have to say that we don't have funding to help any other people I mean that just goes to show there's a need," said Family Services Coordinator of the Opportunity Schools.

