1 man has died after two-vehicle accident in Hartley County

1 man has died after a two-vehicle accident on US-385 in Hartley County.
Wednesday around 2:35 a.m., Stanley Smith, 78, of Dimmitt, was driving a Saturn Ion south on US-385 when a Freightliner semi crossed over into the southbound lane and side-swiped the Saturn causing extensive damage to the driver side.
Smith was transported to the hospital in Dalhart where he later died from his injuries.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts. The crash is still under investigation.
