Police are seeking two suspects involved in home invasion robbery

Police are seeking two suspects involved in a Tuesday evening home invasion robbery.

Tuesday around 6:25 p.m, officers responded to a home invasion robbery in the 1300 block of Montclair Drive.

A 75 year old woman told officers a person knocking on her door told her something was wrong so she opened the door.

The suspect at the door was pointing a handgun at her as a second suspect entered the home. They tied her wrists behind her and warned her not to move.

The woman was able to pull her wrists free and struggle for the suspects weapon, both fell to the floor and the man dropped the pistol.

The victim retrieved her handgun from a night stand as both suspects fled with no shots fired.

The suspects stole a television, laptop, and documents from her purse.

She was treated at the scene for abrasions to her forearms, hands, and face.

The armed suspect is a white or Hispanic male in his teens or twenties, wearing a dark colored knit cap.

The suspects are believed to have been driving a white four-door vehicle.

If you have any information about this crime call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400 or make an anonymous tip online at www.amapolice.org and be eligible for a cash reward.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.