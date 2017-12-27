Police seek Christmas Eve burglary suspects, reward offered - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Police seek Christmas Eve burglary suspects, reward offered

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) -

On Christmas Eve, a number of items were taken from a business in the 4400 block of Canyon Drive. 

The suspects appear to be a man and woman in a 80s model GM pickup.

If you recognize the vehicle or the suspects call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400 or submit a tip online at amapolice.org

If your anonymous tip leads to the arrest or recovery of the stolen property, you could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.


