Police seek Christmas Eve burglary suspects, reward offered

On Christmas Eve, a number of items were taken from a business in the 4400 block of Canyon Drive. If you recognize the vehicle or the suspects call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.
Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Dec. 27
A Palo Duro High School student athlete flew out of the country and across the pond for a big opportunity to cheer in London's New Year's Day Parade.
Emergency crews responded to a mobile home fire at 11800 Elk Road, around 7:35 Tuesday evening.
Guyon Saunders Resource Center allowing homeless and their pets a refuge from the cold.
