Kristy Gerlett

Kristy graduated from Stony Brook University with a Bachelors of Arts in Journalism, concentration in Diversity and American Society.

She has a deep passion for journalism and stories about people whose voices are less heard. She strives to shine light on important issues in the community and the people they effect.

When Kristy’s not in the newsroom or out in the field, she can be found in a kickboxing gym or on some adventure outdoors. She’s an obstacle course racer newbie and proud Spartan – AROO!

You can contact Kristy at kgerlett@newschannel10.com and follow her on all social media platforms. Whether it’s about story ideas or restaurant recommendations, she would love to hear from you!

