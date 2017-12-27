Mobile home destroyed in Tuesday evening fire

Multiple fire crews responded to a mobile home fire at 11800 Elk Road, around 7:35 Tuesday evening.

The mobile home was fully engulfed in fire as The Randall County Fire Department responded along with the Lake Tanglewood, Timbercreek and Palisades volunteer fire departments.

The fire was under control by 10:24 p.m. and the structure was a total loss.

No one was home when the fire started and the only casualty was a family pet. The fire also destroyed a travel trailer, out building, and vehicle.

The Amarillo Fire Department responded with their rehab unit to assist the fire fighters who were working in brutally cold conditions.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.