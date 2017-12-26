Local All-American athlete set to cheer across the pond

A Palo Duro High School student athlete flew out of the country and across the pond for a big opportunity to cheer in London's New Year's Day Parade.
A Palo Duro High School student athlete flew out of the country and across the pond for a big opportunity to cheer in London's New Year's Day Parade.
Police are seeking a male suspect involved in a Monday afternoon bakery robbery.
Police are seeking a male suspect involved in a Monday afternoon bakery robbery.
One man is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a Monday night shooting. The shooting suspects are still at large.
One man is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a Monday night shooting. The shooting suspects are still at large.
The Amarillo Fire Department is asking the city council for approval to purchase two new engines totaling more than $1 million dollars.
The Amarillo Fire Department is asking the city council for approval to purchase two new engines totaling more than $1 million dollars.
The Texas Department of Public Safety seized almost 114 pounds of marijuana, after a Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety seized almost 114 pounds of marijuana, after a Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.