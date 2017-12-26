Guyon Saunders Resource Center providing homeless and their pets a refuge from the cold

It's cold outside and it's only getting colder. For those living on the streets of Amarillo the Guyon Sanders Resource Center is now their refuge.

One of the reasons homeless don't seek shelter is they have pets. None of the shelters in the city allow pets, until now.

“Without this place I think we would be just really cold,” said Katherine Spangle, resident of tent city and owner of two puppies. “We wouldn't be able to be around them, so we're thankful for all that.”

The warming center provides bedding, blankets and a meal for both person and pet. But it's not meant to be permanent.

“We're not trying to replace the traditional shelters,” Dan Ferguson, President of the Yellow City Community Outreach, said. “The Salvation Army and Faith City house most of Amarillo's homeless. This is just filling a gap for the chronically homeless that choose not the shelter.”

The center opened its doors on Friday and has already seen 80 people. It will be open the rest of the week and anytime its 38 and below. The center is located on 200 South Tyler Street and its doors are open throughout the night.





Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.