Amarillo Fire requests 2 new vehicles for fleet

The Amarillo Fire Department is asking the city council for approval to purchase two new engines totaling more than $1 million dollars.

"I will say that we replace these trucks because we need, you know, new equipment obviously and we need dependable trucks. This is really just a way to keep our citizens served in the best way possible. Keep our equipment as new as possible and keep our equipment as reliable as possible as well," said captain of Amarillo Fire Department, Larry Davis.

If approved, the department will trade in their current 107-foot ladder truck for a new one, at a cost savings of $200,000 dollars.

"These trucks are big heavy trucks and they really don't last that long. Even though we don't put a lot of miles on them, they do a lot of driving downtown and that wears them out. So 'this' truck has about seen the best part of its life and it's time to replace it," said Davis.

The average life cycle of a fire engine is approximately 13 years. Ten years as a front-line vehicle and then an additional 3 years as a reserve unit.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.