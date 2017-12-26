Man hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds, police seek shooting suspects

One man is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a Monday night shooting. The shooting suspects are still at large.
Monday around at 8:03 p.m, officers were sent to the 2100 block of Savoy on a shooting call.
Officers located the victim, a 28 year old man, who sustained at least three gunshot wounds in his chest and abdomen.
The injured man was transported to the hospital by ambulance. His injuries are serious but are not described as life threatening.
The circumstances surrounding the shooting are still under investigation.
A preliminary investigation indicates that the victim may have been in a car with the suspects prior to the shooting.
There have been no arrests at this time. If you have any information on this incident contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.
