Police seek bakery robbery suspect

Police are seeking a male suspect involved in a Monday afternoon bakery robbery.
Monday around 5:55 p.m., officers were sent to Sanchez Bakery at 1010 Amarillo Blvd. East on a robbery.
The suspect walked into the kitchen, produced a handgun and demanded money.
One of the employees handed him the money from the register.
The suspect left the building seen going south on Arthur, believed to have been in a tan or gold four-door vehicle.
The suspect was a male of unknown race and age, about six feet tall, slim, and wearing a dark colored ski mask and dark colored jacket.
No one was injured during the robbery.
If you have information on this crime call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Callers remain anonymous and can get a cash reward.
Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android
Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.
One man is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a Monday night shooting. The shooting suspects are still at large.
One man is hospitalized with multiple gunshot wounds after a Monday night shooting. The shooting suspects are still at large.
Police are seeking a male suspect involved in a Monday afternoon bakery robbery.
Police are seeking a male suspect involved in a Monday afternoon bakery robbery.
The Texas Department of Public Safety seized almost 114 pounds of marijuana, after a Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.
The Texas Department of Public Safety seized almost 114 pounds of marijuana, after a Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.
Two people are behind bars after a DPS Trooper discovered bundles of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Two people are behind bars after a DPS Trooper discovered bundles of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Dec. 26
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Dec. 26