Police seek bakery robbery suspect

Police are seeking a male suspect involved in a Monday afternoon bakery robbery.

Monday around 5:55 p.m., officers were sent to Sanchez Bakery at 1010 Amarillo Blvd. East on a robbery.

The suspect walked into the kitchen, produced a handgun and demanded money.

One of the employees handed him the money from the register.

The suspect left the building seen going south on Arthur, believed to have been in a tan or gold four-door vehicle.

The suspect was a male of unknown race and age, about six feet tall, slim, and wearing a dark colored ski mask and dark colored jacket.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If you have information on this crime call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Callers remain anonymous and can get a cash reward.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.