Traffic stop near Conway yields four pounds of methamphetamine

Two people are behind bars after a DPS Trooper discovered bundles of methamphetamine during a traffic stop.

Sunday morning a DPS Trooper stopped a 2011 Infiniti G37 traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation.

A DPS canine was called to the scene and alerted on the vehicle.

The trooper then discovered plastic-wrapped bundles of meth inside a bag on the rear seat. The drugs are worth approximately $392,000.

Edgar Puente, 25, and Evelyn Garcia-Saldana, 22, were arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance.

Both were transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Phoenix to Fort Smith, Arkansas.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.