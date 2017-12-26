DPS traffic stop leads to marijuana bust

The Texas Department of Public Safety seized almost 114 pounds of marijuana Sunday, after a Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

Sunday around 1:35 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 1999 Dodge 3500 towing a flatbed trailer traveling east on I-40 near Conway, for a traffic violation.

The Trooper discovered multiple packages of marijuana in a false floor compartment on the trailer. The drugs are worth approximately $691,000.

Cha Vang, 40, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Vang was transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Bakersfield, California to Oklahoma City.

