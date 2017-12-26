Wednesday's Weather: Cold day with high temps in the mid 30s

Weather Outlook for Wednesday, Dec. 27

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

It is starting off to be a very cold morning, temps are in the teens and single digits and wind chills values are cooler than that.

Flurries and even freezing drizzle were possible overnight into this morning. This may cause some slick spots on the roads, bridges and over passes.

Skies will gradually clear in the west but cloudier skies will stick around in the east. Temps today will once again be cold in the 20s and low to mid 30s.

Most of the forecast area is expected to warm back into the 50s and 60s by the end of the week before another cold front moves through over the weekend.

There is a lot of uncertainty in just how cold temps will get over the weekend, right now it looks like temps will be back below normal, but we will continue to monitor it throughout the week.

