Tuesday Weather: Cold day with high temps in the low 30s

Weather Outlook for Tuesday, Dec. 26

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas

After a warm Christmas day a strong cold front is making its way through the area today.

This will keeps temps in the 20s and 30s for our highs this afternoon.

With even colder wind chills. Luckily winds will be fairly light out of the north at 5-15 mph.

A chance for light snow flurries is possible today as well.

Overnight we can expect another cold night with temps in the teens and wind chills in the single digits.

Wednesday will be another cold day with temps in the 30s and 40s, and breezier winds with gusts up to 20 mph possible.

We warm back into the 50s Thursday-Saturday before another cold front Sunday.

