Local family making hot chocolate to 'do the most good'

For Connor Newcomb and his family, a cup of hot chocolate is more than some cocoa and whip cream.

It's a way to embrace the true reason behind the season.

Back in 2011, Connor and his dad came up with an idea to use their Christmas lights to benefit the Salvation Army.

For one special night this year, 16-year-old Connor Newcomb dressed up as Buddy the Elf.

"Maybe we should start a hot chocolate stand while people come and look at lights in the Colonies to raise money for the Salvation Army," said 16-year-old Connor Newcomb.

While Mom makes the hot chocolate, Connor and his dad collect one dollar for each cocoa.

"It's amazing to see, when the season gets right, people start giving and they pay attention. I'm astonished by how much people care," said Newcomb.

The Salvation Army recognized Connor's seven-year long effort for doing the most good.

"It displays the attitude of service to others, he found a vehicle to do that," said Major Harvey Johnson of the Salvation Army: Amarillo. "I would encourage other people, particularly young folks, because in giving this way you really receive because you feel good about the things you do."

In the first year, the Newcomb's raised a little over $100 for the red kettle, and that number has only gone up.

"This year, I raised $1,136. It totaled for $3,947 for all seven years that I've done this," said Newcomb.

For Connor, choosing the Salvation Army as the beneficiary of nearly $4,000 was an easy choice.

"It helps out children and adults, whichever situation they're in," said Newcomb. "It's great to help let them know that they can lay back a little bit during the holiday season, and know that someone else is out there helping them and anyone else that needs it."

Connor has a message for those who would like to lend a helping hand.

"They think, well you sell hot chocolate, it's just a drink. Well it goes a long way," said Newcomb. "You can start at any age, I think that even the first year you donate $104, it's something that helps anybody."

Connor says he hopes the amount he can give to the Salvation Army will continue to increase each Christmas.

