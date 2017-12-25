The Salvation Army serves holiday dinner for those in need

The Salvation Army made sure everyone had a warm Christmas dinner, serving over 300 hundred people in need.

Every year The Salvation Army hosts a holiday dinner in downtown Amarillo to people both in and out of shelters.

John Nimmo went to the Amarillo center for Thanksgiving and last years Christmas.

“We don’t have no family here,” John Nimmo said. “And these are like our family. Have a lot of fun, joy, smiling faces.”

The dinner is made possible by food donations from community members and the time given by volunteers. Patrick Baron has volunteered with The Salvation Army several times before and enjoys giving back.

“Oh the faces are brilliant,” Baron said. “You see the sad ones and the happy ones. When you see the sad ones you just push them aside and basically just make them happy with your happy smile.”

Turkey, ham, potatoes and cupcakes for dessert was served. There was live music and a big Christmas tree. Carl Shannon is appreciative of getting a hot meal, especially on Christmas.

“Alot of us don't get a hot meal.” Shannon said. “It's very important to get a hot meal every now and then.”

