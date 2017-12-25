Owner of local BBQ shop is spreading Christmas cheer

Christmas day, the owner of Shi Lee's Barbecue & Soul Food Cafe, Tremaine Brown, was spreading Christmas cheer with his daughter for the fifth year in a row.

"I wanted to start a tradition that would instill in her mind and heart a giving spirit. I want her to know that there's more to Christmas then receiving gifts. She hasn't even opened any gifts this morning. We always come out here first and go to the local hospitals and the Ronald McDonald House so we can really spread the joy of the season," said Brown.

Brown says it means a lot being able to give back to those less fortunate.

"If you're blessed more then you probably should do more. And not that me or my family we have extreme wealth and a lot. We have health and love and we have so much of that we're able to give back," said Brown.

However, he says none of what he does would be possible without the tremendous help he receives from the Amarillo community.

"It's really them through me that makes it all possible. Every year they come in droves to support me. They always bring tons of gifts. And I don't have a problem coming out early on Christmas day or even the subsequent weeks before Christmas. I've been traveling all around Amarillo. I've had people come to my house and shop. It's been a really heartwarming experience," said Brown.

This year, Brown collected close to 20,000 toys for children in need.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.