Christmas Day Weather: Breezy day with high temps in the high 50s

Weather Outlook for Monday, Dec. 25

Meteorologist Samantha Thomas



Merry Christmas everyone! After a cold Christmas Eve, we can expect a warm Christmas Day.

We will still see cold temps early in the morning with wind chills into the teens.

Temps this afternoon will be back above normal into the 50s. Winds will be breezy with winds out of the south at 20-30 mph.

Overnight another cold front will move through bringing temps into the 30s on Tuesday.

Temps remain below normal on Wednesday before warming back into the 50s by the end of the week into the weekend.

