'Code Blue Team' creates Winter Weather Plan for Amarillo's homeless

Several Amarillo agencies are working to keep the homeless community warm this winter.

A new committee has been established called the Code Blue Team to make sure those who are at-risk during extreme weather conditions have a place to stay.

President of the board at Amarillo Housing First Martha Baird said this is all in effort to prevent tragedies from happening.

"About a year and a half ago we actually did have one man who died when the temperature was 15 degrees," said Baird. "We certainly don't want any repeats of that."

This team has put together a Winter Weather Plan to offer a Warming Station alternative to those who do not go to the existing shelters in our area.

This Warming Station will be located at the Guyon Sanders Resource Center (GSRC). The center will extend their hours when dangerous weather conditions exist.

Baird said this Warming Station does not take away from the important role our shelters such as the Salvation Army and Faith City Mission provide.

"There's certain people who can't go into the shelters for a variety of reasons," said Baird. "Some of them have been banned for some reason, perhaps for violence or something like that. Others choose not to go because they can't stay with their partner or their whole family can't stay complete as a unit. Other people don't go because they can't have their pet with them and they're afraid their pet is going to freeze to death."

The center will be a non-bed facility for those who will not seek assistance from the traditional shelter providers.

Baird said they will also provide for animals at the Warming Station so the owners can go in and check on them.

Agencies such as the Yellow City Community Outreach and Amarillo Housing First have established relationships with homeless people who are at risk and will transport them to the GSRC.

They will also provide the volunteer resources necessary to run the warming station throughout the night.

"I think people should be aware of how critical the need is," said Baird. "We go home to our homes and watch the 10 o'clock news in our warm homes, and maybe in our pajamas and snuggled in our bed under the electric blanket. These folks don't have that option."

Baird said they're in need of winter clothes such as blankets, hats, and gloves at the center.

If you'd like to donate or know know someone who needs shelter, the warming station is located at 200 South Tyler Street.

If you would like to make a monetary donation to the cause, click here.

