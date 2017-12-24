Struggling Amarillo families receive a special Christmas delivery

Hardcore Motorcycle Ministries volunteered to deliver gifts today on behalf of Amarillo Toys for Tots this Christmas Eve.

According to Toys for Tots, thousands of donations came in this year and groups like the ministry get to do the best part: Spread the joy in person when they arrive at the doors of families in need.

The holidays aren't an easy time for everyone to make ends meet.

That's why when the Hardcore Motorcycle Ministries knocked on the door of Lawrence Leard with presents in hand, he was overcome with emotion as he was now able to give his daughter a Merry Christmas.

"It's just such a blessing to have people come that we have no idea who you are and to help out my daughter for Christmas," said Leard. "I just want to say thank y'all so much. Y'all are a huge blessing for us and so many families."

From donation drop boxes to toy drives, Toys for Tots had a successful year collecting gifts for local children, but it doesn't end there.

Assistant coordinator for Toys for Tots John Hamlin said delivering the gifts and seeing the reactions of the families is a gift in itself.

"If it doesn't touch your heart, you don't have a very big one, you're a pretty big Grinch," said Hamlin.

Volunteers like Justin Allbright packed Christian Heritage Church. Dolls, bikes, skateboards, and dozens of more toys were separated into groups to be delivered today by the ministry on Christmas Eve.

"You can come out and you can volunteer and give your time and know that your time no matter how much it is is going towards a good cause, helping these children out in our area," said Allbright. "We want to reach out to the community and let them know we appreciate everything that they do."

Door-to-door, each team arrived with gifts in hand ready make Christmas a little brighter for local families.

Little did they know, they'd be giving them so much more.

Amarillo resident, Jeannie Tucker, is grateful for their kindness this time of year.

"I've acquired three great grandchildren out of foster care that are now adopted and mine and finances are just tight every month," Tucker said. "This just helps us out immensely. I'm just thankful and grateful to this program."

According to Amarillo Toys for Tots, any leftover gifts are donated to charity organizations such as the Salvation Army.

The organization said all of these gifts one way or another will be donated into the community for those in need.

