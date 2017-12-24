Area Lane Closures

For those of you headed to work Christmas morning, there are a couple of lane closures to be aware of.

Various lanes will be closed on FM 1541 in both directions for crack sealing.

Crews will also be doing pavement markings on the I-40 frontage roads from Helium Road to the Oldham County Line in both directions.

TxDOT officials said all projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, and other unexpected events.

