Area Lane Closures

Several Amarillo agencies are working to keep the homeless community warm this winter.
Hardcore Motorcycle Ministries volunteered to deliver gifts today on behalf of Amarillo Toys for Tots this Christmas Eve.
For those of you headed to work Christmas morning, there are a couple of lane closures to be aware of.
Three people are dead and two others remain in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Gray County on Saturday.
A Clovis man will spend two and a half years in prison after he was sentenced yesterday for a fourth degree felony and a misdemeanor.
