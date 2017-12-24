3 people dead, 2 critically injured in Gray Co. crash

Three people are dead and two others are in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Gray County on Saturday.

The Texas Department of Public Safety was called to the wreck around 3:15 p.m. where they said Chelsea Ellis, 29, of Yukon was driving a vehicle north on SH-273 just west of Lefors.

According to the DPS, Thelma Lewis, 70, of Elk City was stopped at the intersection of RM-2375.

We're told Lewis failed to yield the right of way to traffic while attempting to crossover SH-273 in the path of the vehicle driven by Ellis.

Ellis then crashed into the driver side of the Lewis' vehicle, causing it to roll.

Passengers in Lewis' vehicle including Wesley Lewis, 72, of Elk City and Mildred Garza, 79, of Leedey were pronounced dead on scene.

Another passenger in Lewis' vehicle Alverto Garza, 79, of Leedey was taken to an Amarillo hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Thelma Lewis and an additional passenger in her vehicle Denise Newton, 61, of Leedey were taken to an Amarillo hospital where they remain in critical condition.

Ellis and the two passengers in her vehicle were not injured.

The DPS said with the the four passengers in the Lewis' vehicle were not wearing seat belts, however Thelma Lewis was wearing a seat belt.

The crash remains under investigation.

