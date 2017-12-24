Give blood, see a movie on the Coffee Memorial Blood Center

You can see a movie for free when you donate blood with the Coffee Memorial Blood Center this holiday season.

On December 23, 24, 26, 31 and January 2, all Coffee Memorial blood donors at mobile blood drives and at their donor center will receive a Fandango movie voucher.

It's an eight dollar value while supplies last that must be redeemed at Fandango.com.

To find blood drives near you, visit thegiftoflife.org blood drive calendar.

