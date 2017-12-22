Euthanasia rates down, but animals still need homes

Euthanasia rates have declined at the Amarillo animal shelter this year, but staff said they have a long way to go before all their animals are leaving the shelter to good homes.
It's the most wonderful time of the year... or at least, it's supposed to be.
While many of us are getting ready to have a feast with our family for Christmas, Cornerstone is making sure no one goes hungry.
Volunteers of all ages at Faith City Mission are celebrating the spirit of Christmas with those who find themselves in need of a little extra help this time of year.
The Amarillo unemployment rate remains one of the lowest in the state, according to Texas Comptroller's report.
