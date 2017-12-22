Euthanasia rates down, but animals still need homes

Euthanasia rates have declined at the Amarillo animal shelter this year, but staff said they have a long way to go before all their animals are leaving the shelter to good homes.

"Our euthanasia is extremely low compared to last year," said Richard Havens, Director of Animal Management & Welfare. "We're running about a 75% live release rate, and that does take into consideration the owner surrenders for euthanasia being extracted and wildlife being extracted."

But that's not because more animals are being reclaimed or locally adopted than usual.

Hundreds of pets leave the shelter every month for rescue organizations in other states that have a demand for adoptable animals.

"Even with the lot of success that we have had, there's no breathing room because the only reason we have had this success is because of these other communities," said Havens.

The Humane Society is trying to tackle that problem with more adoption events and reduced fees than ever before.

Their last two holiday adoption events have put nearly 200 animals in good homes in just a few days.

"It's just a fun aspect of doing something out here and making it a family event, people come out, bring their children, and while they're here they get a chance to see an animal," said Larry Milam, Executive Director of the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society.

AAM&W launched its Facebook page Friday and plans to start posting more pictures of the dogs coming in in hopes people will reclaim or adopt.

