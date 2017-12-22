How to combat the holiday blues

It's the most wonderful time of the year... or at least, it's supposed to be.

Regence Health Network Behavioral Health Specialist Joseph Dad said they're currently seeing an increase in patients who show early signs of depression.

"We definitely have kind of an increase in people coming into the clinic with issues of physical health stuff," said Dad, "I'm noticing more body aches, and I'm feeling more fatigued and those sort of things. Generally what we're noticing is those are kind of early signs of some depression."

Hope and Healing Place Program Director Candice Kirkpatrick said the pressure of how perfect things are supposed to be or the loss of a loved one may play a role.

"It's that time of year where everything is supposed to be magical and happy and perfect and your emotions are quite opposite," said Kirkpatrick. "You're going through all the sad things. Those losses are highlighted during this time too because there's an empty spot at the table whereas last year somebody was sitting there excited to celebrate with you."

The grief that comes along with the holidays can present many challenges.

"Things like loss of interest in things they may used to enjoy, kind of difficulty with sleep, struggling with a motivation and even kind of a pessimistic view of the future," said Dad.

However, there are simple things you can do to combat the holiday blues.

"Having just a straight forward conversation I think is so important," said Dad. "Even being able to open up that conversation around the dinner table would be so good and really helpful who feel like they can share that."

"Just listen for maybe some new traditions to implement," said Kirkpatrick. "If something is too difficult to repeat from previous years or even just being told it's not selfish to say no. If this is the year it's too much that's okay. It's self care not selfish is what we always tell them."

If you are in immediate need someone to talk to, call the local crisis hotline at (806)359-6699.

The Hope and Healing Place as well as the Texas Panhandle Centers also offer group support services for those dealing with grief or depression.

To see what the Hope and Healing Place has to offer, click here.

To see what Texas Panhandle Centers has to offer, click here.

