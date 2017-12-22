Cornerstone Outreach providing families with a Christmas treat

While many of us are getting ready to have a feast with our family for Christmas, Cornerstone is making sure no one goes hungry.

"It's not new to us, when I was young we were limited," said Tammy Rangel, a client of Cornerstone Outreach Ministries. "That was always something where I said, 'If God always gave to me, I would share.'"

In a service they supply all year long, shopping carts are filled to the brim with necessities.

"It means people won't go hungry. That's not just a holiday thing. It's a weekly thing, it's a year long thing," said Carol Henderson, who drives from Fritch to volunteer with Cornerstone.

Today, those here at Cornerstone will also be getting a turkey to help make their Christmas complete.

"Christmas isn't about gifts or about presents. It's about family and being together," said Briana Rangel, a client of Cornerstone Outreach Ministries. "So a turkey is just like the center of everything, so it brings everyone together."

Over 2,700 people will be served by the Church this year, and while who they serve has changed, the help remains the same.

"It's been a tough year for a lot of families in our community, and we've seen an uptick of families struggling," said Executive Director and Senior Pastor of Cornerstone Joe Kirkwood. "Senior citizens on fixed incomes and then the millennial group down below, their careers aren't yet established and struggling."

"People who you can tell used to be able to get by, now can't," said Henderson.

While the church says Jesus is the reason for the season, today is special.

"A joy in our heart because we get to celebrate Christmas by giving away these wonderful gifts to people," said Kirkwood.

Cornerstone Outreach Ministry is always looking for volunteers and donations. If you'd like to help, visit their website.

