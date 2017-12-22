Officials: 2 arrested after attempting to pass off boxes of drugs as Christmas presents

Two people are behind bars after DPS officials say they attempted to pass off boxes of illegal drugs as Christmas presents.

Around 2:45 on Thursday afternoon, A DPS trooper stopped a 2017 Ford F-150 for a traffic violation in Carson County.

Officials say a DPS canine alerted to drugs in the truck, and then the trooper discovered several packages wrapped in Christmas paper. Rather than containing gifts, the packages contained vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana.

Officials say the drugs are worth over $400,000.

The driver, 28-year-old Serena Inda of Montana, and passenger, 41-year-old Teik Mullen of New York, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana.

They were transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

Officials believe the drugs were being transported from California to New York.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.