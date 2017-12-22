Faith City Mission spreading the spirit of Christmas

Volunteers of all ages at Faith City Mission are celebrating the spirit of Christmas with those who find themselves in need of a little extra help this time of year.

"Pretty good to serve people who don't have homes and don't get to eat out in the streets," said 11-year old volunteer Jeremiah Saldana.

The mission provides a holiday meal, along with fellowship, Winter necessities and toys for local families.

"This is an opportunity for us to show those people that they have value. That just because they're not in a home, that doesn't mean that they have lost their value, inherent value that we just have as humans," said volunteer Micah Gillezeau. "So we get to love them, we get to feed them, we get to share what we believe is the gospel of Christ with them."

"And we get to love them in a way that a lot of people aren't willing to do so, that they are reminded of their value and they are still people," said Gillezeau. "This poverty that they're in doesn't have to be everlasting. It doesn't have to be what they're defined by."

Since the mission does not receive state funding, the success of their outreach programs depends solely on donations from local businesses and the community.

"So we have coats that we're donated by a lot of generous people. We have gloves, we have mitts, and different things like that," said Gillezeau. "And it's not just for homeless people, it's for people that are poverty-stricken and need it. So we'll see families come through here with kids, we'll see even small babies come through here all the way up to elderly people."

This year, the mission is providing to nearly 300 people in need.

