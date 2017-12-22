Amarillo unemployment rate one of the lowest in the state

The Amarillo unemployment rate remains one of the lowest in the state, according to Texas Comptroller's report.

The rate is at 2.6 percent, tied for the lowest with Midland.

That's down from 3.1 percent one year ago.

Lubbock, Austin and College Station are close behind by just one tenth of one percent.

Amarillo National Bank's November economic report shows the unemployment rate is down from a year ago with economic segments like construction and hotels up slightly.

