Amarillo doctor facing sex charges

An Amarillo doctor faces charges of sexual assault and indecency with a child.

Yesterday, Amarillo police arrested Dr. Jeffrey Cone Sr. on charges of sexual assault of an underage male and indecency with a child by touching.

The charges are second-degree felonies.

The punishment for that level of felony is a prison sentence of two to 20 years and a fine of up to $10,000.

Cone was released from jail on the same day after he paid $15,000 for bail.

The arrest follows a Dec. 5 lawsuit filed by the mother of a minor male claiming Cone sexually assaulted the boy.

The suit is asking for damages of more than $1 million.

Get the latest Amarillo news straight to your phone! Apple | Android

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.