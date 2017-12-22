Salvation Army hosting Christmas dinner, still needs desserts

The Salvation Army is collecting desserts for their Christmas dinner.

The dinner is open to anyone, whether they are homeless or will be alone for the holiday.

The restaurant style dinner will be held from Noon until 2:00 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The dinner will be held at the Salvation Army located at 400 South Harrison Street. Anyone attending should enter through the door at 5th and Harrison.

If you would like to drop off a dessert, you can deliver it to the front office from now until 5:00 this afternoon or tomorrow or Sunday at the Women and Family Shelter after 5:00 p.m.

