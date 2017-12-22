APD wants you to drive safely this holiday season

The Amarillo Police Department wants to stress the importance of safe driving while you're out and about this holiday season.

Safe driving habits include not drinking alcohol and driving, wearing a seat belt, driving the speed limit and slowing down through construction zones.

APD says we have had 24 fatal accidents resulting in 27 deaths this year.

In order to ensure the safety of drivers, extra patrol officers will be out this weekend to enforce safe driving.

