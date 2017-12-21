Snack Pak 4 Kids works to prevent hunger into the new year

Snack Pak 4 Kids is making sure no child goes hungry this holiday season, as well as into the new year.

In just seven years, the organization has gone from giving 100 children the meals they need to well over 7,000 children the meals they need.

Their giving continues not just during these holiday months but well into January, which is a month they say can be challenging for more families than you think.

Snack Pak 4 Kids Volunteer Coordinator Ashley York said assembly lines have been in full force this week.

"Just out of this warehouse alone, we've sent out about 8,400 bags this week," said York.

Everyone is working to fill bags in order to fill the gap for kids who need food over the Christmas break.

"There's 13 or 14 different items that go in [the bags] that are all brand new and brand name items," said York. "Kellogg's cereal, Fairlife milk, our Snack Pak 4 Kids premium beef stick. We've got Nutri-Grain bars, Cheez-Its, peanut butter crackers and whole variety of things."

While the holiday season is busy for them, it's their work after the holiday that counts even more.

"Everybody thinks that kids are super excited when Christmas break comes along and that they're going to be out of school and that type of thing," said York. "But for the kids we serve, it's not really all that exciting because that's two whole weeks they're out of school that they're not getting breakfast and lunch during the school day."

Snack Pak 4 Kids Volunteer Executive Director Dyron Howell said January is a challenging for man families.

"I think a lot of times over the holidays is the biggest need and that's when most people need things," said Howell. "It's actually in January because what happens is if they bought Christmas or they had some kind of expenditures now those are due in January."



Snack Pak 4 Kids serves 7,000 kids in 43 school districts.

Volunteers like Alisha Ayres and Lali Carrillo with Americops said their January push will help those students start the spring semester off strong.

"We love coming out to Snack Pak because we get to see the impact it makes on our kids when we're tutoring out in our schools," said Ayres.

"We work with kids on a day to day basis," said Carrillo. "So we see that they are affected by hunger and when they're hungry they don't learn."

Howell said 71 percent of their teachers said in May 2017 that because of this program, they see an improvement in academic performance.

"If we can eliminate this uncertainty that these kids face, then they can focus in the classroom, then they can engage in what's going on at school," said Howell. "Let's be real, education is the ticket for these kids. And so if we can do this one small thing to make a difference for our kids, then it's a huge impact on our community."

While you're out traveling for Christmas, you can help Snack Pak 4 Kids by purchasing some of their beef sticks at Allsup's, Pak-A-Sak, and Toot'n Totum.

When you buy just beef stick, you put another one into the hands of a hungry child in our area.

If you're interested in making a contribution or volunteering, you can call Snack Pak 4 Kids at (806)337-5252 or click here.

