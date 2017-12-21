CISD Athletic Director Steve Williams Resigns

For Connor Newcomb and his family, a cup of hot chocolate is more than some cocoa and whip cream. It's a way to embrace the true reason behind the season.
Christmas day, the owner of Shi Lee's Barbecue & Soul Food Cafe, Tremaine Brown, was spreading Christmas cheer with his daughter for the fifth year in a row.
The Salvation Army made sure everyone had a warm Christmas dinner, serving over 300 hundred people in need.
Weather Outlook for Monday, Dec. 25
