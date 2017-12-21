CISD Athletic Director Steve Williams Resigns

Canyon Independent School District Athletic Director Steve Williams resigned from his position Thursday evening.

"There are opportunities that I would like to explore," said Williams. "Now felt like the right time to make the change."

Williams was hired as CISD athletic director in April 2017, replacing former Randall coach Bryan Wood.

Williams served as Principal at Randall for 21 years before accepting the role as athletic director.

He said he plans to stay in the role until someone is hired to replace him.

