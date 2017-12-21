City of Amarillo closures for the holidays

Offices around the city will close in order to observe the holidays.
City of Amarillo offices and facilities will close Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan.1 in observance of the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays.
Here is a list of changes in normal business hours provided by the City of Amarillo:
Amarillo City Council
The regularly scheduled meeting of the Amarillo City Council for Tuesday, Dec. 26 has been canceled. Amarillo City Council will reconvene on Tuesday, Jan 2.
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare
Amarillo Animal Management & Welfare and the Amarillo-Panhandle Humane Society will close at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 23 and will reopen on Tuesday, Dec. 26.
Both organizations will close on Sunday, Dec. 31 and resume operations on Tuesday, Jan. 2.
Solid Waste Collections
Trash collections normally scheduled for Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan. 1 will be picked up on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Jan 2.
Tuesday's regular solid waste collection services will occur on the following Wednesdays. Those with bulky waste such as large boxes, furniture, and other things too large to fit into the dumpsters are asked to call Solid Waste at (806) 378-6813 to schedule a curb-side pick-up.
Public Health
The Public Health department will be closed on Monday, Dec. 25 and Monday, Jan 1. The STD clinic/HIV outreach programs will not be open for patient testing on Friday, Dec. 22 or Friday, Dec. 29.
Amarillo Public Library
All Amarillo Public Library locations will close Sunday, Dec. 25 or Monday, Jan 1. Normal operations will resume with regular routines and times on Tuesday, Dec. 26 and Tuesday, Jan 2.
Women, Infants and Children
WIC offices will close Sunday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 25, and Saturday, Dec. 30 and Monday, Jan. 1.
DPS Offices
DPS offices, including the drivers license office, will close at Noon on Friday, Dec. 22 and will remain closed through Tuesday, Dec. 26.
The offices will resume normal business hours on Wednesday, Dec. 27. DPS offices will close again at Noon on Friday, Dec. 29 and remain closed through Monday, Jan. 1.
The offices will resume normal business hours on Tuesday, Jan 2.
