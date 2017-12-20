Heavy traffic from mix of I-40 closures, Christmas shoppers

Christmas shopping and road construction have created a hazardous mix for drivers along I-40.

If you've driven anywhere near Soncy lately, you've probably noticed the traffic is worse than usual.

The last minute Christmas shopping isn't helping the traffic, and TxDOT and Amarillo police are urging people to slow down over the next week.

"If you plan on doing any last minute shopping between now and Christmas Day on Monday, you'll want to use some extra time and some patience, in fact a lot of patience, to get to where you're going," said Sonja Gross, Public Information Officer for TxDOT.

As traffic gets worse, especially in the evenings around rush hour, drivers have noticed others are aggressive and distracted behind the wheel.

"You know they're in a rush, their frustration is up, and people are trying to merge too quickly," said Amarillo resident Sandy Goettsche.

The APD said there have been 24 fatal wrecks resulting in 27 deaths this year, and urged drivers to proceed with caution, because the construction isn't ending soon as three major bridges are still being rebuilt.

The Bell Street bridge upgrades are scheduled for completion in May 2018.

The Soncy bridge completion will follow a few months later with an August 2018 completion date.

The bridge at I-40 and Ross will not be finished until at least April 2019.

TxDOT said these upgrades are necessary, and most Amarillo drivers know the construction is for the better.

"The traffic is pretty bad but, you know, we need to improve our roadways," said Amarillo resident Steve Goettsche. "So this is just something that we're going to have to deal with."

It may take longer to get home or to your destination than usual for the next couple weeks, so Gross said to please drive safely, especially through construction zones.

